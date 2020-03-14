Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $209.41 million for the quarter.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 527,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

