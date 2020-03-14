Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KSS opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $75.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

