Komodo (KMD) Hits One Day Volume of $1.92 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00006099 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bitbns and BarterDEX. Komodo has a total market cap of $39.77 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00481370 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00115704 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00105213 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002804 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002543 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001313 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,806,900 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Crex24, BarterDEX, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

