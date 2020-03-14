Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $19,493,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

About Kontoor Brands

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.