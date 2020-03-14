Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $23.97 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.