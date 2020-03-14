Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €67.10 ($78.02).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

ETR KRN opened at €47.40 ($55.12) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.34. Krones has a twelve month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a twelve month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

