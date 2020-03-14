Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $438.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

