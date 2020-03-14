Kyber Network (KNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42.89 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $90.82 million and approximately $42.89 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00009400 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Neraex and COSS. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02212923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00199091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00112382 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,356,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,724,472 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Tidex, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex, GOPAX, DragonEX, Coinrail, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Gate.io, Zebpay, ABCC, TDAX, COSS, Binance, DEx.top, IDEX, Cryptopia, Liqui, Coinone, Kyber Network, Poloniex, OKEx, Neraex, Kucoin, Livecoin and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

