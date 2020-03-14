L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $1,264,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $4,260,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $177.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.85.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Cfra upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

