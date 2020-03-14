Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

