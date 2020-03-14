Lambda Price Tops $0.0122 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax, Hotbit and Huobi. Lambda has a market cap of $7.75 million and $42.89 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.02248354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00195405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00041153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00028519 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,826,680 tokens.

The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

