Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Landec by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Landec has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.93 million, a PE ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

