Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Up 48.8% in February

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the February 13th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 122,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.00. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lantronix from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

