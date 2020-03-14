Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 440,850 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Lazard worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 166,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

LAZ opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

