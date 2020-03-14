Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,753 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

LEG opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

