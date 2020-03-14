Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.43 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $138.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.