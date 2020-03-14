LINA Trading 40.3% Lower Over Last Week (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. LINA has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $88,429.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINA has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,174,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. LINA’s official website is lina.review.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

