Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Linde by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,156 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $79,115,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Linde by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,236,000 after buying an additional 350,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $71,902,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

