Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Issues Earnings Results

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LPCN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 1,252,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

