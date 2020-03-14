LiquidApps Trading Down 57.3% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a market cap of $2.97 million and $42,109.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 57.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,028,401,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,984,065 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

