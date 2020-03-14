Liquidity Network (LQD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25,526.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $519,128.98 and approximately $25,526.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.02218434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00198375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00112167 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

