LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Short Interest Update

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LMP Automotive stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. 116,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,690. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on LMP Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $77,140.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,882 shares in the company, valued at $33,798,457.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.