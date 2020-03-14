Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.61% of Logitech International worth $48,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.41. Logitech International SA has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.52 million. Research analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,719,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

