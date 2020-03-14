Loki Trading Down 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Loki has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $43,777.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00004054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last week, Loki has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.02387767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.03185689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00664235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00723897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00087133 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00484150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,466,748 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

