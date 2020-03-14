Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 635,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 544,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LONE opened at $0.86 on Friday. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

