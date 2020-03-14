Loopring (LRC) Price Tops $0.0294

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinExchange, Gate.io and OKEx. Loopring has a total market cap of $29.70 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02212923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00199091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00112382 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,010,292,481 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, AirSwap, Upbit, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Bithumb, OKEx, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Binance, DragonEX, Bitbns, YoBit, IDEX, Tokenomy, IDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

