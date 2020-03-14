LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on LVMUY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $73.57 on Friday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $97.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.89.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

