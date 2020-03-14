Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Lydall worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Lydall by 118.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lydall by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lydall by 144.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the third quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

LDL stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.16. Lydall, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

