Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

