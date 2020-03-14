Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 13,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

