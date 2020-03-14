Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,434,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.71% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $55,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,405,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 182,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 326,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 128,801 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $471,481.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,073.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

