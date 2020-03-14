Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Down 78.4% in February

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOAN. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.