Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Up 17.2% in February

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 73,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $354.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

