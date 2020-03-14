Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Earns News Sentiment Score of -3.92

Media coverage about Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Manning and Napier earned a daily sentiment score of -3.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manning and Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE MN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.97. Manning and Napier has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manning and Napier will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

