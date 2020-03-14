Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) have trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Maple Gold Mines earned a daily sentiment score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MGM stock remained flat at $C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 544,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,698. Maple Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

