MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Down 8.3% in February

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

HZO opened at $10.52 on Friday. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $226.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.16.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,156 shares of company stock valued at $216,768. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 84,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

