Mariner LLC Has $34.72 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

CVS traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. 15,466,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,337,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

