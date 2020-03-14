MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after acquiring an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $343.07 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $229.24 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.86.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.