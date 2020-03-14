MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after acquiring an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $343.07 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $229.24 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.86.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
