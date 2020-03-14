MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $21,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MarketAxess by 101.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $343.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.24 and a 52-week high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.86.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

