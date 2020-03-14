Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 147,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $193.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marlin Business Services has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marlin Business Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

