Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Lowered by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,386 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

MMC stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.35 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

