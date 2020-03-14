MarteXcoin Hits Market Cap of $13,124.83 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $13,124.83 and approximately $34.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00027102 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007459 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003857 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000949 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002299 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,951,450 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

