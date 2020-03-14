Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 970,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, VP Chris H. Booth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ruben S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 124,756 shares of company stock worth $328,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $5,102,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $1.38 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 64.69%. The company had revenue of $241.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.26%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMLP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Martin Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

