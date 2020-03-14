Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Materion worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Materion by 6.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Materion by 73.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Materion by 40.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Materion by 95.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.93. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

MTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

