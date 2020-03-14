Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,020 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.95% of Matson worth $69,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Matson by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. TheStreet downgraded Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

MATX opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Matson Inc has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.26 million. Matson had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities analysts expect that Matson Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.07%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

