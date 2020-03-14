Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Hits $0.0017

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $184,490.82 and approximately $2,030.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.02248428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00195864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00041516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00026914 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

