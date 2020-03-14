MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 341.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 18.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 43,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

MMS opened at $55.24 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

