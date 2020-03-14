MEET.ONE Trading Down 40% Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $527,712.36 and approximately $289,254.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.02218434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00198375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00112167 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

