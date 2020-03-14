Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,029 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.27.

V traded up $15.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,942,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $325.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $151.54 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.