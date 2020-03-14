Menard Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $15.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.67. 10,286,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,576. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.35 and its 200 day moving average is $228.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.57 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

